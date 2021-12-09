Tunisia: Monastir-Covid-19 - No Death and 13 Cases of Infection Since Early December

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — During the first week of December, no death linked to the coronavirus has been reported in the governorate of Monastir, according to data provided Wednesday by the Regional Health Directorate.

On the other hand, thirteen more cases of infection have been detected in the region during the same period.

Thus, since the spread of the epidemic, the region has recorded 40,167 people infected and 2011 deaths by the virus.

According to the same source, the number of citizens recovered from the infection in the governorate has reached 39,060 people while the number of patients who still carry the virus currently stands at 89, including cases placed in hospitals.

