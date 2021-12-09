Somalia: Doctors Save Life of 5-Year-Old Somali Girl - Conduct Complex Kidney Tumor Surgery

A 5-year-old Somali girl, who was suffering from Wilm's tumour, a very rare type of kidney cancer has been successfully been treated by a team of Oncologists in India.

The 5-year-old patient, Fatima Abdulkadir was brought to the hospital by her family where she got diagnosed with a rare case of a Kidney tumour.

The girl's father, Abdulkadir Abdirahman Mohamed, said that Fatima had been suffering from the disease for almost a year.

"One morning she told her mother that she had a stomach ache. We took her to a doctor in Goldogob town where she lived, and after an examination. He told us she had some kind of cancer, " the girls father said.

He said they initially took him to hospitals in Mogadishu, where he underwent surgery but was not successful.

According to the doctors, her abdomen was fully bloated with around 30×30 x30 cm mass.

"Around 5 Kg tumour was successfully removed in the 8 hours long complicated surgery," the hospital said.

The young patient was discharged from the hospital on November 24, 2021. Post-operation, complete rehabilitative care was also given to the patient, helping the baby to recover from the major operation.