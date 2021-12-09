Nigeria: Fight Against Sexual Abuses, Molestations Will Outlive My Govt - Fayemi

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi , has charged the State Gender Based Violence (GBV) Management Committee to set up mechanisms that would ensure the sustenance of the gains achieved in the fight against sexual abuse and all forms of molestations against genders outlive his government .

Fayemi gave the charge yesterday in Ado-Ekiti when the State Gender Based Violence Management Committee, led by its chairperson, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, presented the 2021 report of the Committee to him as part of activities marking the global 16 days of activism against GBV.

According to the Governor, the step become expedient to avoid what happened between 2014 and 2018 when a considerable number of programmes and policies including the ones involving fight against GBV were set aside by the administration that was in power then.

Fayemi, maintained that there was need for the management committee to look beyond government and involve community based mechanism that would continue to drive the sustainability of GBV programmes and policies in the state after the expiration of his tenure in 2022.

He advised that in the development of GBV resource mobilisation framework, mechanism that goes beyond his administration should be incorporated into the mobilization context to ensure that Ekiti continue to maintain its leading position in the fight against sexual abuse and gender based violence in the country.

The governor, however, commended the State GBV management committee for effectively utilizing the resources that was committed into the fight against child abuse and other forms of gender violence in the He said; "I must commend members of this committee, excellent work has been done on all side, from the number of reports that have been presented formally to me this afternoon, there is no doubt that a lot of work had gone into the activities of the GBV management committee. The theme of this year 16 days of activism which is about sustaining the gains as you mentioned, has always been one of the concerns that I have expressed to you in private about sustaining gains giving what happened to us in this state between 2014 and 2018 on a number of significant steps that was taken between 2010 and 2014.

"For us not to lose those gains this time around from 2022, then there are a number of mechanism that I believe must take place beyond government into the communities at ensure that the sustainability does not depend on the largess or supports coming from government coffer, important as that may be to the critical work that has been done so far and that you would continue to do in this regards in Ekiti to maintain the lead position, we have to make sure we address this issue.

"I am glad that you have also spoken about a GBV resource mobilisation framework, in the course of developing that frame work we could build into it a sustainability mechanism that goes beyond our government."

Earlier in his address, the First lady and chairperson GBV Management Committee, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, commended the governor for demonstrating strong political will in support of GBV activities in the State.

Fayemi disclosed that in February 2021, Ekiti joined Abia, Niger and Edo States in a pilot project called Pathways to Addressing Sexual and Gender Based Violence meant to strengthen GBV responses in the four states. She added that Ekiti had successfully completed its project output for the year.

She listed the achievements of Ekiti State under the initiative to include, capacity building for Ekiti GBV management committee, five training workshop for each stakeholders, development of GBV operating manual, GBV training manual, and a comprehensive referral pathways for GBV survivals in Ekiti State

Others, according to Mrs Fayemi are organization of eight town hall meetings in communities across the state in all senatorial districts, advocacy visit to six tertiary institutions across the state which resulted in the development of anti GBV and sexual harassment policies in the institutions among several others.

The GBV chairperson, who noted that the reports presented contained the activities of the state GBV management committee in the last one year, added that the committee in the course of the year had supported over 250 women through GBV survival funds, launched a GBV policy by ministry of education, science and technology to curb gender based violence in schools.

She said it has also sponsored mental health bill which has been passed and signed to law, among several others.