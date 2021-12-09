Nigeria: Covid-19 - Surge in Infections As Nigeria Records 268 New Cases

The centre added that while the fatality toll stands at 2,980, the infection toll has increased to 215,164.

On Wednesday, Nigeria recorded 268 additional COVID-19 infections across 10 states of the federation.

The consistent rise in number of fresh cases in the country is being experienced after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State warned of an impending fourth wave of the pandemic in the country.

The governor had noted that the positivity ratio of tests conducted in the state has since increased to as much as 6 per cent in the past week as against 0.1 per cent as of the middle of November.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed the latest infection statistics on its Facebook page late Wednesday night, but said no fatalities were recorded

The centre added that the infection toll has increased to 215,164, while the fatality toll from the disease still stands at 2,980.

It also added that 4,664 people are currently down with the illness, while 207,520 people have been treated and discharged.

It added that Bayelsa and Lagos states reported a backlog of five and two discharged cases respectively for December 7, 2021.

Breakdown

The new update shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported more than half of the new cases.

The state reported a backlog of 225 cases for December 7, 2021.

Rivers State in the South-south followed on the log with 17 cases, Enugu State, 10; while Edo State reported five cases.

Bauchi and Ogun States reported three cases each, while Oyo State recorded two cases.

Kaduna, Bayelsa and Delta states also reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Ondo, Osun and Sokoto States reported that no new cases were recorded on Wednesday.