Liberia: Weah Celebrates Taxpayers As Patriots

Assures convenient tax payment process

President George Manneh Weah has pledged his commitment to supporting reform efforts that make tax payments accessible and convenient.

Speaking Wednesday, 8 December 2021 at the 2nd National Revenue Symposium under the theme: "Moving to Billions - Increased Tax Compliance for National Transformation," President Weah celebrated committed taxpayers - both individuals and businesses - as true patriots and nation builders because they are the main supporters of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"Please be assured of my Government's commitment in supporting reform efforts that make tax payment accessible and convenient," he said.

President Weah disclosed that he will continue consultations with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), and other stakeholders, to ensure that those who do not pay their fair share of taxes are made to pay.

He explained that tax payments are the backbone of the Pro-poor Agenda, and Government can no longer tolerate this trend where some citizens deliberately refuse to pay their taxes.

Further, President Weah assured that he will continue to support digital reforms in tax administration, as the gains made since the intrusion of COVID 19 require that tax collection be conducted with an increased commitment to efficiency and innovation.

"We are also committed to supporting further reform efforts that will ensure continuous growth in domestic revenues, thereby enabling us as a Government to improve service delivery to our citizens," he continued.

He, therefore, called on Liberians, individuals, and businesses with tax-paying responsibilities, to join the quest for domestic resource mobilization as government delivers on the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development to its people.

President Weah said he was pleased to join the symposium as the Liberia Revenue Authority celebrated Liberia's valuable Taxpayers that have passed through the COVID storm and still maintained their contribution towards the funding of the nation's development agenda.

"We cannot thank them enough, but in this public manner we can acknowledge and appreciate them throughout this Tax Appreciation Week," he noted.

He said the theme of the symposium "Moving to Billions - Increased Tax Compliance for National Transformation," is significant to everyone because it highlights the quest for increased domestic resources that is critical in the advancement of the country's development agenda which seeks to transform the socio-economic status of the people.

President Weah said he was pleased to note that the Liberia Revenue Authority, through administrative and policy actions, has taken on the challenge to increase domestic resources, guided by the Domestic Resource Mobilization Strategy that he approved in November of 2018.

He said the improvement in the country's domestic revenue efforts is also largely attributable to the compliance level of the taxpayers.

"I thank you for your steadfast commitment, in the face of many challenges and difficulties," he stated.

President Weah thanked the Commissioner General and his team for their commitment and hard work in ensuring that the country moves from Millions to Billions.