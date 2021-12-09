Liberia: Assist. Minister Bracewell Celebrates Midwives in Bong

9 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports has embarked on the distribution of lappers and T-shirts to over 200 midwives in electoral district#1, Kpaai, Bong County.

Assistant Minister Famata Leelai Bracewell reached out to the women group during her latest visit to the county on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Making the presentation during an elaborate program in Palala, outside Gbarnga, the provincial city, Minister Bracewell told the citizens the gesture was in recognition of midwives' costly efforts in the fight against maternal mortality.

She said the move was also meant to appreciate trained traditional midwives for the huge sacrifices they continued to make in saving lives and reinstating the District's healthcare delivery system.

Minister Bracewell, who also hails from Kpaai District, notes that the enthusiasm of Midwives while escorting pregnant women to nearby health facilities cannot be overemphasized, noting that her intent is to always promote unity in service as a group of professionals.

She reaffirmed her team's commitment to the Trained Traditional Midwives in the district and Bong County by extension.

Also speaking at the ceremony, some of the midwives thanked Minister Bracewell for recognizing their efforts, while promising to continue the fight against maternal mortality.

"We are so much appreciative of what you have done for us here, for we didn't expect that you would have done this for us. It takes a leader to do what you have done and continue to do for us," said one of the midwives.

They described Madam Bracewell as a great daughter of the district, thereby committing themselves to support her future endeavors.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X