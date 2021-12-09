Liberia: Assist. Minister Bracewell Celebrates Midwives in Bong

Assistant Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Youth and Sports has embarked on the distribution of lappers and T-shirts to over 200 midwives in electoral district#1, Kpaai, Bong County.

Assistant Minister Famata Leelai Bracewell reached out to the women group during her latest visit to the county on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Making the presentation during an elaborate program in Palala, outside Gbarnga, the provincial city, Minister Bracewell told the citizens the gesture was in recognition of midwives' costly efforts in the fight against maternal mortality.

She said the move was also meant to appreciate trained traditional midwives for the huge sacrifices they continued to make in saving lives and reinstating the District's healthcare delivery system.

Minister Bracewell, who also hails from Kpaai District, notes that the enthusiasm of Midwives while escorting pregnant women to nearby health facilities cannot be overemphasized, noting that her intent is to always promote unity in service as a group of professionals.

She reaffirmed her team's commitment to the Trained Traditional Midwives in the district and Bong County by extension.

Also speaking at the ceremony, some of the midwives thanked Minister Bracewell for recognizing their efforts, while promising to continue the fight against maternal mortality.

"We are so much appreciative of what you have done for us here, for we didn't expect that you would have done this for us. It takes a leader to do what you have done and continue to do for us," said one of the midwives.

They described Madam Bracewell as a great daughter of the district, thereby committing themselves to support her future endeavors.