Liberia: Clergyman Launch Spiritual Cleansing for Liberia

Liberia: A five-day spiritual cleansing for Liberia kicks off at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville outside Monrovia, with a call for all Liberians to rise for national renewal.

The President and Founder of the Five Star Ministerial World Alliance based in the United States of America, Bishop Dr. Fredrick T. Nah, Jr. says Liberia has not yet realized her full potential in her developmental drive since Independence.

At the ceremony Wednesday, December 08, 2021, Bishop Nah noted that lack of development in Liberia over the years is not normal, but rather has spiritual implications which must be dealt with spiritually.

He explains that the cleansing exercise will focus on every sector of the Liberian society, characterized by fast and prayers to change the minds and attitudes of citizens in transforming the nation.

He urges Liberians to stand up and ensure their potentials are realized fully to help change the narrative of the country's development spiritually, physically, and socially in the region, Africa, and the world at large.

Bishop Nah continues that the spiritual cleansing, peace, and reconciliation summit has brought together pastors and spiritual leaders from several States in America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, among others.

Meanwhile, the Spiritual Advisor to President George Manneh Weah, Rev. Emmanuel Nimely, says the spiritual cleansing of Liberia has been a vision since 2006 to bring spiritual leaders from around the world to pray for Liberia.

Rev. Nimely discloses that the exercise was planned to take place in 2019, but it did not materialize, adding this is the right time God has set.

He notes that spiritual cleansing is not just the land of Liberia, but also to draw people closer to God, for direction to transform the country's development and its people.

He thanks President Weah for his commitment to ensuring the nation goes through this exercise of spiritual cleansing, saying Liberians come together and cry up to God through prayers, it will go a long way to maintaining peace and reconciliation among the people.