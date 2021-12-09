Liberia: A Father's Cry for His Abused Daughter

Nat Bayjay, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria is frustrated and psychologically wounded. As a father and a family man, he suffers emotional pain after alleged sexual abuse of his 8-year-old daughter inside the embassy's premises in Abuja that has left both physical and psychological scars on the minor whose promising future is under threat as a result of the act.

What is hurting Nat the more is that there seems no tangible intervention by the Government of Liberia to cater to the health needs of the little child in a foreign land except the immediate family whose meager salary as a diplomat can't continuously foot medical bills singlehandedly in an extravagant capital such as Abuja. The family needs urgent financial intervention to save their promising daughter from total ruin.

While being in Monrovia for about two months, pursuing the issue, the minor's health, he laments, continues to deteriorate and her schooling is being interrupted due to poor health that impairs her from attending classes regularly. It is sad and unfortunate for a father that means well for his family, particularly his offspring that he has a God-given duty to upkeep.

We understand that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Information, and Justice have taken steps to forward the matter to court but Nat says this is not enough in helping to medically cater to the immediate needs of his abused daughter.

Hence, he has written formal communications to President George Manneh Weah, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, First Lady Clar Marie Weah, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel Farlo McGill, and the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, respectively, among others, asking for support to save his daughter's life, pending court procedures.

We join Bro. Nat Bayjay in his cry for financial help to save his daughter's life. Our appeal goes to President and First Lady Mrs. Weah, and Vice President Taylor, father and mothers of the country to do something immediately to save Little Bayjay. She needs urgent help! Time may be running out.

President Weah, as Liberia's "Feminist-In-Chief" is under a moral duty to come to the rescue of the minor, for who knows, she may grow up to serve in our Foreign Missions tomorrow, taking up from her dad. First Lady Weah and VP Taylor this is a call to save a child's future womanhood, a tomorrow's mother.

This appeal should speak to your consciences to do some right now! Bro. Bayjay is asking for your help as a father to get the best medications for his daughter; yes the law may eventually take its course, her life is important, not only for her parents but the nation, because they serving our country abroad when this devilish act occurred.

In this period of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we crave for the intervention of female advocacy groups in Liberia, including the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJaL), students, and civil society in the fight to save Mr. Bayjay daughter's life.

Will someone please hear the cry of a committed father for help to medically treat his sexually abused daughter and repair her emotional and psychological pains? This is an appeal to humanity and our national conscience, as a people.