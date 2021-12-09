Liberia: World Bank Group Executive Director for Liberia On Two Days Visit

9 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The World Bank Group Executive Director for Liberia, Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo, arrived in Liberia on Wednesday, December 8, for a two-day official visit. During this visit, he will be discussing opportunities to promote growth, Liberia's COVID-19 response efforts, and economic diversification. The Executive Director will visit project sites.

Executive Director Nyamadzabo will be accompanied by one of his advisors, Mr. Lamin Bojang, who is a Gambian.

While in Liberia, Dr. Nyamadzabo, a national of Botswana, will meet and hold discussions with President George M. Weah; Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., and other senior officials of the Liberian Government. He will also meet and hold discussions with the World Bank Group family in Liberia.

Dr. Nyamadzabo also serves as Executive Director for the following countries: Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Executive Directors of the World Bank Group are responsible for the conduct of the general operations of the Bank and exercise all the powers delegated to them by the Board of Governors under the Articles of Agreement.

The Executive Directors of the Bank serve as Directors of International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Executive Directors of International Development Association (IDA), as long as the country that appoints them, or any one of the countries that have elected them is a member of IFC and IDA. All members of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Board of Directors are elected. The Executive Directors fulfill their duties through various types of engagements:

Provide overall guidance to management on strategic directions and on corporate, regional, country-level, and thematic issues.

Exercise oversight over operational, financial, and institutional matters, selection and accountability of senior management, and risk management functions.

Approve the use of financial resources by all World Bank Group (WBG) entities, including operational and capital budgets, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and IDA loans, credits, guarantees, and grants, IFC investments, and MIGA guarantees, and decide on policies presented by management that impact the organization's general operations and use of resources.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X