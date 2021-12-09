Liberia: World Bank Group Executive Director for Liberia On Two Days Visit

The World Bank Group Executive Director for Liberia, Dr. Taufila Nyamadzabo, arrived in Liberia on Wednesday, December 8, for a two-day official visit. During this visit, he will be discussing opportunities to promote growth, Liberia's COVID-19 response efforts, and economic diversification. The Executive Director will visit project sites.

Executive Director Nyamadzabo will be accompanied by one of his advisors, Mr. Lamin Bojang, who is a Gambian.

While in Liberia, Dr. Nyamadzabo, a national of Botswana, will meet and hold discussions with President George M. Weah; Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., and other senior officials of the Liberian Government. He will also meet and hold discussions with the World Bank Group family in Liberia.

Dr. Nyamadzabo also serves as Executive Director for the following countries: Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Executive Directors of the World Bank Group are responsible for the conduct of the general operations of the Bank and exercise all the powers delegated to them by the Board of Governors under the Articles of Agreement.

The Executive Directors of the Bank serve as Directors of International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Executive Directors of International Development Association (IDA), as long as the country that appoints them, or any one of the countries that have elected them is a member of IFC and IDA. All members of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) Board of Directors are elected. The Executive Directors fulfill their duties through various types of engagements:

Provide overall guidance to management on strategic directions and on corporate, regional, country-level, and thematic issues.

Exercise oversight over operational, financial, and institutional matters, selection and accountability of senior management, and risk management functions.

Approve the use of financial resources by all World Bank Group (WBG) entities, including operational and capital budgets, International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and IDA loans, credits, guarantees, and grants, IFC investments, and MIGA guarantees, and decide on policies presented by management that impact the organization's general operations and use of resources.