Liberia: House Inducts Two New Representatives

The House of Representatives has inducted two newly certificated Representatives following the 16 November 2021 by-elections in four counties.

The two legislators who were inducted Tuesday, 7 December 2021 were Finda Gborie-Lansanah of Bomi County Electoral District #1 and Samuel Brown of Nimba County Electoral District #1.

They were inducted by House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers. Certifications for those elected by voters in the remaining two counties - Grand Gedeh and Bong - have been suspended by the National Elections Commission (NEC) due to election dispute cases filed by their respective rivals.

Rep. Gborie - Lansanah replaced Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe who won as Senator of Bomi County in 2020 while serving as sitting representative of Bomi Electoral District #1, while Rep. Brown also replaced Senator Jeremiah Koung who also got elected in 2020 and left a vacant seat in Nimba Electoral District #1.

Their induction was in keeping with Rule 11.1 of the House's Rules and Procedures. Rule 11.1 of the House's Rules and Procedures states that each member of the House of Representatives before taking his or her seat shall take an oath or affirmation to uphold and defend the Constitution and the laws of the country as well as to faithfully discharge the duties and functions of the office as a member of the House of Representatives.

Making remarks shortly after their induction into office, Bomi County District #1 Rep. Finda Gobrie - Lansanah lauded her constituents for the confidence reposed in her.

She also lauded the Government of Liberia for providing funding and the National Elections Commission for conducting free and fair elections in their respective counties.

For his part, Rep. Brown also thanked the people of Nimba for electing him. He said while at the Legislature, his first step is to unite the people of Nimba County.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/liberia-new-faces-on-capitol-hill/