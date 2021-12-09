Tanzania: Chongolo Highlights CCM's Achievements Since Independence

AS Tanzania celebrates its 60th anniversary of independence on Thursday, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Secretary General, Daniel Chongolo has highlighted some of the ruling party's achievements.

CCM has accomplished so much in the last 60 years, Mr Chongolo stated during the press conference held in Dar es Salaam as he highlighted the party's greatest achievement was to supervise and guide the country's transformation from one party system to a multi-party democracy .

Another achievement, according to Mr Chongolo, is the party's supervision and guiding the process of changing various laws or modification and constitutions of the country according to the needs of different times.

He stated that the establishment and strengthening of various good governance bodies such as the Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB), The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) and the ethical conduct of Public Leaders as one of the party's achievements.

According to him, the party has been able to manage and lead the country in changing leadership in peaceful means through the ballot box.

"... Tanzania has become a teacher of democracy as until now no leader has dared with personal ambitions to consider changing the country's constitution to extend the guaranteed time to lead the country... this is a big thing to be proud of , that is true democracy," he said.

He assured Tanzanians that the party was still strong enough to continue building the strong Tanzania economy.

"After 60th anniversary of independence CCM is still strong, very sound and equitable to ensure that party continues to build a strong Tanzania economically, strong Tanzania in social, strong in protection and security, politically and continue to build good relations with other nations as it has done before, now and even after 60 years of independence," he insisted.