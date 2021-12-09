Ghana: Lawmaker, 6 Others Arrested Over Motor Traffic Offences At Airport

Dr Stephen Amoah, a lawmaker and six others have been arrested by the police for road traffic offences at Airport in Accra on Tuesday.

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaseso Constituency and the others were said to have failed to comply with the road traffic regulations posing danger to other road users.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

ACP Ofori said the Police Service was committed to ensure that lives and properties were saved.

He said two days ago at around 4:00pm and 6:00pm the police mounted an operation around the Airport bypass and arrested the drivers for traffic offences.

ACP Ofori said the suspects would be put before the motor traffic courts.

"People must respect the traffic regulations and ensure attitudinal change to ensure sanity on the roads,"he added.

He said the exercise was ongoing to ensure sanity on the roads.

ACP Ofori stated that the police was determined to enforce the laws of the countryand urged the public to support the police in ensuring sanity.

He cautioned the drivers to abide by the road safety regulations to protect other road users.

The Director General said offending drivers would be apprehended and prosecuted.