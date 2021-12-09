Ghana: HTH Launches Breast Cancer Services

Ho — The event was under the theme: "Bringing Innovative Quality Cancer Care Closer to Our People - Changing the Narratives."

In a presentation at the ceremony last week Wednesday, Professor Frank Edwin, Dean of School of Medicine, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), said that breast cancer cases dominated the cancer cases in the region.

He said that there was clear evidence that breast cancer cases were on the rise in the region but the cause had not been established.

That, Professor Edwin said, highlighted the need for research into the trend.

Dr Lord Mensah, Medical Director of HTH, said that the issue of breast cancer had been around for a long time.

In recent times, he said that women in their 20s and 30s were reporting at treatment centres with advanced and aggressive cases of breast cancer service centre to ensure the best possible outcome in patients.

According to him, the Out Patients' Department (OPD) of HTH recorded between 10 and 12 breast cancer cases daily this year, as against eight of such cases daily last years.

Dr Mensah called on breast cancer patients to seek early treatment and said that the breast cancer service centre at the HTH would not compromise its responsibility to ensure the best possible outcome in patients.

He called for a strong private-public partnership to address the problems of disease awareness, diagnosis and access to treatment of breast cancers.

Meanwhile, he made it clear that patients with all cancers would benefit from the centre.

Mama Atrato III, Queen of Ho-Dome, who graced the occasion said that the launch of the breast cancer services was timely and a step in the appropriate direction.