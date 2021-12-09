Ghana: HTH Launches Breast Cancer Services

9 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — The event was under the theme: "Bringing Innovative Quality Cancer Care Closer to Our People - Changing the Narratives."

In a presentation at the ceremony last week Wednesday, Professor Frank Edwin, Dean of School of Medicine, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), said that breast cancer cases dominated the cancer cases in the region.

He said that there was clear evidence that breast cancer cases were on the rise in the region but the cause had not been established.

That, Professor Edwin said, highlighted the need for research into the trend.

Dr Lord Mensah, Medical Director of HTH, said that the issue of breast cancer had been around for a long time.

In recent times, he said that women in their 20s and 30s were reporting at treatment centres with advanced and aggressive cases of breast cancer service centre to ensure the best possible outcome in patients.

According to him, the Out Patients' Department (OPD) of HTH recorded between 10 and 12 breast cancer cases daily this year, as against eight of such cases daily last years.

Dr Mensah called on breast cancer patients to seek early treatment and said that the breast cancer service centre at the HTH would not compromise its responsibility to ensure the best possible outcome in patients.

He called for a strong private-public partnership to address the problems of disease awareness, diagnosis and access to treatment of breast cancers.

Meanwhile, he made it clear that patients with all cancers would benefit from the centre.

Mama Atrato III, Queen of Ho-Dome, who graced the occasion said that the launch of the breast cancer services was timely and a step in the appropriate direction.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X