Ghana: 3 School Children Killed in Road Crash

Three school children have been killed after the vehicle conveying them home collided head-on with an alleged overtaking car.

The three deceased children have been identified as Jerry Quartey, Osten Kwaku, and Albert Odame Sarfo, all seven year olds.

The incident occurred Tuesday, at about 4:30 pm when an Almera Taxi Cab with registration number GS 5736-09 carrying the 12 school children, collided head-on with an unregistered Toyota Camry saloon car driven by suspect, 24 year-year-old Penry Boahen.

Reports monitored by the Ghanaian Times on Accra based Kassapa FM indicates that the suspect driver was engaged in wrongful overtaking upon reaching Mampong Akuapem from Akropong direction in the Eastern Region.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the accident when contacted by the station.

He said occupants on both vehicles including the school children and both drivers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.

Two of the children were quickly rushed to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Ridge Hospital in Accra respectively.

Parents of the victims have since been trooping to the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital in anxiety after hearing the accident.

This resulted in near chaos and stampede as parents and family members were forcing their way to the wards to see their children.

DSP Tetteh, however, said the two suspect drivers, Atiemo Erasmus and Penry Boahen will be arrested to assist in investigations when discharged from hospital.

The two wrecked vehicles have been towed to the Police station for testing.