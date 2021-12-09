Ghana: Let's Support Musicians to Market Their Craft - Benjamin Arhin

A Creative Arts Business and Intellectual Property Consultant, Benjamin Arhin Junior, has promised to assist musicians in adopting the digital media when voted as the first Vice Chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

According to Mr Arhin who is also known in the creative arts industry as Bnoskka, his job as a consultant has made him realise a gap in the industry and declared intentions to help artistes market their craft to a larger audience.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Friday, he indicated that he would educate musicians on means to link their arts to business while protecting their creativity.

That, he noted would develop the creative art industry in the right direction for musicians to make money from their crafts.

"My utmost desire is to assist each and every musician either a member of MUSIGA or not, to understand the process of how one can link their arts to business while protecting their creativity. As a consultant, I have identified some basic fundamental principles and routines that if one is willing to undertake, can make a great impact in one's music business," Mr Arhin added.

He said it was time for musicians to learn new media and its business paradigms, adding that "Music is business, and every business requires an attitude of positive mentality devoid of insults, and any other negative thoughts of impossibility."

He pledged to use the ladder of MUSIGA to explore talents and generate entrepreneurial spirit for the good of the union and Ghana as a whole.

Touching on impact he has made on the music scenes, the MUSIGA first vice chairman aspirant said he has held lots of free workshops and seminars on Creative Arts, Copyright and Intellectual Property and would do more once voted for.

Aside being a consultant, Mr Arhin is also an assistant lecturer at the Music Education Department, School of Creative Arts, University of Education, Winneba.

He is a music composer, music professional service provider and a member of MUSIGA since 2014.