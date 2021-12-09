Ghana: 54 Nigeriens Repatriated for Illegal Entry Into Ghana

Techiman — A total of 54 Nigeriens have been arrested and repatriated by the Bono East Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) yesterday.

The Bono East Regional Commander of GIS, the Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Mr Francis Annor, confirming this to the Ghanaian Times yesterday at Techiman said they were made up of 52 males and two females.

ACI Annor disclosed that they were arrested on Sunday, processed on Monday and sent back to their country yesterday saying that we had earlier repatriated a bus full of Togolese last month to safeguard the safety of our country.

The Regional Commander noted that the immigrants entered the country via motorbikes and tricycles with the support of residents of the region, converge at Tuobodom before hiring a bus to travel to their final destination.

ACI Annor advice residents of the Bono East region not to aide expatriates into the country especially in this era of COVID - 19 pandemic adding that " let us all be watchmen in our communities".

He was grateful to the Paramount chief of Tuobodom Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Takyi Beyeaman I, for the formation of community watchdog groups in the area, to compliment the surveillance of the GIS in the enclave.