Nigeria: Buhari, Senate Mourn Travellers Bandits Killed in Sokoto

9 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi, and, Abdullateef Salau

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, expressed sadness over what he called the "gruesome attack" on innocent travellers in Sokoto State.

Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was "very distressed at the manner of death visited on the hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country."

He said the incident showed that "the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians".

Buhari extended condolences to the families of the victims, assuring that "the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people."

In the same vein, the Senate on Wednesday observed a minute silence to mourn the killing of the travellers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X