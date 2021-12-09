Nigeria: No, ExxonMobil Not Currently Recruiting Graduate Trainee in Nigeria

A link shared on Facebook in Nigeria claims international oil and gas company ExxonMobil is recruiting "graduate trainees" from various disciplines.

The caption to the link, posted 25 November 2021, reads: "ExxonMobil 2021 graduate trainee recruitment begins - apply here."

Are these vacancies genuine? We checked.

Misleading, application closed

The link shared on Facebook leads to a webpage which gives more details of the recruitment and where to submit applications. But it was posted in July or September 2021, some months before the link was published on Facebook.

The links to where to apply for the jobs do lead to the ExxonMobile career website, but to pages with the message: "This position is no longer taking new applicants."

We then checked ExxonMobil's career website and found no recent graduate trainee openings or other positions in Nigeria.

The Facebook post is misleading, advertising vacancies that can no longer be applied for. This is most likely an example of engagement bait - it seems the job opening published earlier in 2021 was reposted on Facebook to generate traffic to the website, possibly in order to earn advertising revenue.

The vacancies are no longer available at ExxonMobil and the posts are not affiliated to the company.