Tunis/Tunisia — Two more COVID-19 deaths and 170 infections were logged on December 7, from 3,891 tests (4.37% positivity rate), the Health Ministry said.

As such, the caseload hit 718,866 and the death toll 25,413.

The number of recoveries rose by 145, reaching 692,068.

9 hospitalisations in public and private healthcare facilities brought the total to 155, including 47 in intensive care and 9 under life support.