Africa: Totalenergies Africa Cup of Nations On Cameroonian Soil - the 30 Days Countdown Begins Today!

In 30 days, Africa and the whole world will vibrate to the rhythm of the spectacle offered by the top footballers from the continent.

All of Africa's biggest stars - who feature in top African, Asian or European club championships will return home to battle for supremacy in Cameroon - for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

For the 33rd edition of the biggest event on African soil, the AFCON returns to the country of legends like Roger Milla, Samuel Eto'o and Patrick Mboma - for the first time since 1972.

Five cities and six stadiums; Olembe and Ahmadou Ahidjo stadiums in Yaoundé, the Japoma stadium in Douala, the Kouekong stadium in Bafoussam, the Roumdé Adjia stadium in Garoua and the Limbe Omnisports Stadium will host the event.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez, Sebastien Haller, Edouard Mendy, Afsha or Soufiane Rahimi will have all eyes on them, even if the prospect of discovering new nuggets is enticing.

In the previous edition in 2019, 102 goals were scored in 52 matches an average of (almost) two goals per match.

The jury is out on Cameroon.

For the second time, 24 teams will participate and fight for the trophy.

In addition to the high number of stars involved, this competition attracts media from all over the world with journalists from 59 countries applying to cover the tournament.

With broadcasters from all corners of the world having acquired the rights to show the event from 09 January until 06 February 2022, there is no doubt that the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations is still amongst the biggest events globally.

With countdown now underway, the world waits for the stars to deliver magic on Cameroonian soil.