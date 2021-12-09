Namibia: Swapo Councillor Convicted On Corruption Charge Resigns

Otjiwarongo town councillor Hilde !Noreses, whom the Swapo regional executive committee recalled from her position in October, has resigned.

!Noreses resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday this week.

Swapo's regional executive committee recalled !Noreses from her position as town councillor in October, after she had been convicted in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on a charge under the Anti-Corruption Act in July this year.

!Noreses was arrested in 2018 for allegedly soliciting a bribe.

At the time she was employed at the inland revenue office at Otjiwarongo.

In the charge she faced, it was alleged that !Noreses offered to write off a taxpayer's outstanding tax payment in exchange for money.

After being convicted, she was sentenced in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court to a fine of N$50 000 or a prison term of two years.