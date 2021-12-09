Nigeria: Buhari Mourns As Sokoto Buries 23 Travellers Killed By Bandits

Sokoto State government says 23 people lost their lives as their vehicle caught fire under gunshots by bandits at Gidan Bawa village in the Isa local government area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the families as the remains of 23 travellers killed on a road in Sokoto by bandits were laid to rest.

An initial report by PREMIUM TIMES had confirmed five deaths in the incident, but later reports by other platforms had quoted figures as high as 40 deaths.

But the state government on Wednesday confirmed that bandits killed 23 travellers in the attack they carried out on a road in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal's media aide, Muhammad Bello, confirmed the tragedy in a statement he issued in Sokoto.

"Contrary to speculations that over 40 people lost their lives in a bandits attack on a 42-seater bus traveling to Kaduna on Monday, facts emerged that 23 people lost their lives during an attack at Gidan Bawa village in Isa local government area of Sokoto State," the government said.

Mr Bello said the police commissioner in the state, Kamaludeen Okunola, had briefed the governor on the incident.

He said the vehicle in which the victims were travelling caught fire after it came under gunshots by the bandits.

The official said six persons who escaped with injuries from the incident were responding to treatment at the hospital.

Mr Bello said Mr Tambuwal had condoled with the families of the victims.

President Buhari also expressed sadness over the gruesome attack on the innocent travellers.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said the dastardly act of the bandits showed that the evil his administration was confronting required the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

"I am very distressed at the manner of death visited on these hapless citizens who were undertaking a legitimate journey to another part of the country.

"It shows that the evil this administration is confronting is one that requires the support and involvement of all Nigerians.

"I extend deep condolences to the families of the victims as I assure that the security agencies will continue to give their all to bring to an end the operations of these despicable people," the statement quoted the president.