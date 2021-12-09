Nigeria: Civil Defence Official, Four Others Freed By Pirates in Bayelsa

9 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

"Our colleague and four others abducted are back, and we are still on the trail of the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act."

An operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and four contract staff at Conoil field in Bayelsa State, kidnapped by suspected pirates on December 1, have regained freedom.

The spokesperson for the NSCDC in Bayelsa, Solomon Ogbere, confirmed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

"Our colleague and four others abducted are back, and we are still on the trail of the hoodlums who perpetrated the dastardly act.

"We were supported by members of the community and sister security agencies.

"The command has always built a cordial relationship with members of communities where our men are deployed, and this helped us in this situation.

"We are still on the trail of the criminals and remain optimistic that they will be soon apprehended to face the law," Mr Ogbere said.

NAN reported that the five victims were kidnapped on their way from Yenagoa to Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The four contract staff are employees of a catering contractor to Conoil.

They were seized along with supplies for personnel at the Conoil location in Koluama 1.

Community youth in Southern Ijaw had raised a search party shortly after the abduction.

Armed men, on November 27, attacked and killed an NSCDC personnel and two oil workers, and kidnapped seven others at the creek of Nembe Local Government Area.

The state government had imposed a curfew on waterways in the state and banned the use of speed boats with 200 horsepower engines on all waterways.

NAN could not immediately get the reaction of the spokesperson of Conoil, Abiodun Azeez.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X