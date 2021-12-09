Kenya: Ruto Warns Kenyans Against Leaders Keen to Incite Them for Selfish Interests

Kisii — Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be wary of leaders bent on inciting them to turn against each other to achieve their selfish ends.

He said there were schemes being orchestrated by his competitors to incite Kenyans against each other to evoke tribal emotions.

He said Kenyans were more enlightened than before, adding that such evil plans will not succeed.

The Deputy President said the schemes to disrupt peaceful coexistence among Kenyans was being executed by his detractors, including senior government officials.

Speaking in Kisii County during a series of empowerment programmes, Ruto asked civil servants to steer clear of politics and focus on the duties of serving Kenyans.

He was accompanied by MPs Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Justice Charles Nyachae (East African Court judge), and former MP Omingo Magara (South Mugirango).

The Deputy President said it was unbelievable that some senior government officials were inciting Kenyans to engage in violence instead of asking the people to embrace peace.

"We hired you to serve the people of Kenya. You have no business inciting Kenyans to turn against each other," said Dr Ruto.

He said the Jubilee Party was dismantled by his opponents to force Kenyans to go back to tribal and regional political parties.

"The agenda of those who destroyed the Jubilee Party was to divide and force us to form tribal and regional political parties," said Dr Ruto.

He urged Kenyans to shun tribal politics and embrace national political parties that will champion a national agenda.

"You cannot use tribal parties to drive a national development agenda. You need a national party that will bring all Kenyans together to champion a common cause," he said.

The Deputy President asked the youth not to allow politicians to use them to cause violence.

"Our opponents are using youth to cause violence because they have run out of ideas," he said.

The MPs faulted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i for inciting the Kisii community against other communities.

Osoro asked Matiang'i to stop inciting the Kisii Community and have them ruin their good relations with other communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We do not want anyone to incite us against our neighbors. The Kisii community is hardworking, we live harmoniously with other communities in every part of the country," said Osoro.

Kemosi urged Matiangi and other civil servants to focus on service delivery instead of engaging in retrogressive politics.

"If you have been appointed to serve in Government, focus on the job and stop engaging in politics," said Kemosi.

Nyachae said those trying to revive the ghost of 2007 are taking a dangerous path that would take the country backward.

"We are not looking back. We are focused on the future," said Nyachae.

Their sentiments were echoed by Ichungwa who said Kenyans should be allowed to live together harmoniously devoid of incitement

He asked Matiang'i to emulate former Ministers from the region like Simeon Nyachae who never incited Kenyans to turn against each other.