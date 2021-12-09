Cameroon: Good Use of Medication - African Synergy Launches Third Phase

Secondary Education Minister launched the health programme under the patronage of the First Lady, yesterday December 8, 2021 in Yaounde.

"Medications can heal or kill you!" The Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga reiterated yesterday, December 8, 2021 in Yaounde as she officially launched the third phase of the education programme for the Proper Use of Medicines better known by its French acronym as BUM. The programme is holding under distinguished patronage of the First Lady of Cameroon, Founding President of the Pan African NGOs African Synergy Against HIV and Suffering, Chantal Biya.

The Minister of Secondary Education lamented that 70 per cent of medications sold in Africa are counterfeit. Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) also reveal that an average of 100,000 people per year across the African continent are estimated to loss their lives due to fake drugs. "Such startling statistics show the urgency and importance of such a programme which is a major problem in the society of Cameroon", Professor Nalova Lyonga underscored. She explained that medications are important aspects in the healing process of any illness.

But when they are not properly used or poorly preserved, they become harmful to anybody consuming them. That is why young people are being schooled on the proper use of drugs so that they can transmit the knowledge to the communities via their parents. The Minister of Secondary Education said anything the First Lady does is about giving better life to the people. This time, it is about promoting the adoption and maintenance of good practice in the use of drugs. Through her voice, the entire education community said "Thank You" to the First Lady.

The Executive Secretary of African Synergy, Jean Stephané Biatcha said BUM is the result of Madam Chantal Biya's advocacy with the pharmaceutical industry. It has been implemented since 2006 in partnership with LEEM (Les Entreprises du Médicament), the professional organisation of drug companies. He said the programme has been successfully carried out in five countries: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Republic of Guinea, Niger and Benin. Special about this years' programme is the deployment of a mobile health caravan in six districts of the city of Yaounde from 6 to 17 December 2021 with the assistance of the "Association Santé en Entreprise."

Through an offline dedicated website, a digital medium and awareness posters, teachers as well as staff from African Synergy will educate students on attitudes and behaviour conducive to health. This is to combat the illicit trade in medical products and consumables. The health caravan will be at the esplanade of the Ngoa Ekelle Stadium today.