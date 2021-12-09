Cameroon: Three-Year Emergency Plan - Satisfactory Progress of Projects

Satisfactory Progress Of Projects The first session of the Supervisory Committee for the Implementation of the Three-year Emergency Plan to Accelerate Economic Growth (PLANUT) for 2021 held on December 8, 2021.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on December 8, 2021 at the Auditorium of the Prime Minister's Office chaired the first session of the Supervisory Committee for the Implementation of the Three-year Emergency Plan to Accelerate Economic Growth (PLANUT) for 2021.

Prime Minister Dion Ngute in his opening statement recalled that the Head of State, President Paul Biya signed a decree on December 19, 2014 to put in place PLANUT with the role to define strategic orientations to be followed by competent administrations and sector structures within the framework of implementing the plan. The ultimate goal is to strengthen the national economic performance and improve the living conditions of the Cameroonian population. The session at the Prime Minister's Office was therefore to review the situation of the execution of projects in different portfolios for 2021, difficulties encountered, measures taken or envisaged to redress the situation and perspectives.

The Coordinator of the Technical Monitoring Committee for the implementation of PLANUT, Mr Ewane presented a report on the projects. He stated that there was satisfactory progress in the execution of projects with some already completed and others being completed. Domains concerned are Urban Development and Housing, Public Health, Livestock for phase I, the National Gendarmerie, General Delegation for National Security and Water Resources and Energy specially the water sector. He cited the complete construction of low cost housing in Ebolowa, Garoua, Maroua, Ngaoundere, Bertoua and Bafoussam.

There was also rehabilitation and reception since 2018 of 32.411 km of urban roads in Douala and Yaounde. In the health domain, he cited the rehabilitation of infrastructure and upgrading of equipment in the Yaounde and Douala General Hospitals, infrastructure works at the Yaounde University Teaching Hospital executed at 68 per cent as at September 2021. In the livestock sector, phase I of the construction of modern chain of slaughter houses and cold stores were completed, received in 2018 and the works handed over to SODEPA. In the security domain, by the third semester of 2021, 15 Gendarmerie Posts were definitively received, 33 others temporarily received. As for the Police, 18 frontier Police Posts have been temporarily received out of the targeted 30, six Police Hotels temporarily received, out of the 12 targeted.

It emerged from the report that difficulties encountered in the execution of projects ranged from inadequate studies at the base that have led to delays and over billing, difficulties in budgeting and payment of enterprises, expropriation and liberation of land for projects and insecurity in the Far North, North West and South West Regions. It was reported that most of the projects in these crisis-affected regions have come to a standstill.

Suggestions and recommendations were made with regard to perspectives for 2022.