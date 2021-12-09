Nigeria: Delta Students to Get N434 Million As 2020/2021 Bursary Awards

Asaba — Students of Delta State origin are to receive the Students' Special Assistance Scheme, otherwise known as bursary award, totaling N434 million as payment of the 2020/2021 academic session.

Approval for release of the bursary payment was given by the state government at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting yesterday at the Government House Asaba presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed to newsmen after the meeting, said that the continuous payment of the bursary to students of Delta extraction, despite, the economic hardship in the country was a further testifies to Governor Okowa's commitment to the human capital development of the state.

The information commissioner, who said that EXCO also approved the commencement 2021/2022 cycle for Job Creation Bureau with 650 Deltans expected to benefit from the 7th Cycle, said that the body has approved the establishment of a technical college in Kiagbodo, in Burutu Local Government Area.

Aniagwu said, "We also approved the construction of administrative building for the College of Health Sciences, Oghara and the remodeling of the Library of the Clinical Science Building.

"Other approvals are for the rehabilitation of Orogun Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state and the connection of additional government offices to the Independent Power Plant (IPP) to enable the state maximise the benefit of the power plant.

"Also Exco approved the transfer of Institute of Continuing Education from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Ministry of Secondary Education where it ought to be."

On Sylvester Oromoni's case in Lagos, Aniagwu said that the state government remained committed to ensuring justice for the family in line with the governor's earlier statement on the matter.

"Recall that the Governor had made a statement to the effect that we will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to ensure that justice is delivered," he stated.