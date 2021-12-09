Nigeria: Senate, Ortom Mourn 23 Travellers Killed By Bandits in Sokoto

Abuja, Makurdi — The Senate yesterday mourned 23 travellers killed by suspected bandits in Sokoto state while on their way from Gayan in Kaduna state.

The travellers, according to reports, were attacked in Angwan Bawa, Sabin Gari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The victims were said to be on their way to the southern part of the country when they were intercepted and killed by the bandits.

Coming under order 43 of the Senate rules, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), drew the attention of his colleagues to the gruesome murder of the travelers and lamented the spate of killings, which, he warned were alarming and on the increase.

He, therefore, called on the military and security agencies to immediately intervene by deploying personnel to secure the lives of residents in states affected by the activities of bandits.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence to mourn the victims of Monday's attack by bandits.

Meanwhile, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed deep pains with the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the government and people of the state over killing of the 23 persons.

The bus they were travelling in was stopped around Gidan Bawa village, where the bandits blocked the road and set the vehicle ablaze.

The governor said Nigeria has been turned into a killing field by these so called bandits terrorising the country where innocent civilians looking for their daily needs are forced to live in perpetual fear.

He said that the boldness these terrorists are exhibiting daily across the country is a clear indication that the nation is in grave danger and stands the risk of losing out its sovereignty if urgent steps are not taken to eliminate them and keep Nigeria safe again.

The governor laments the unprovoked attacks on various communities and said this is threatening the unity of Nigeria and weakening the faith of the citizens in their government.

He called on Nigerians to shun partisanship but join hands with government and security agencies to expose these terrorists to save Nigeria from these mindless killings by the blood thirsty aliens.

The governor repeated his earlier appeals to security agencies not to be deterred by the challenges of insecurity confronting the nation but should remain steadfast to protect the sovereign integrity of the nation by going all out to uproot the terrorists from the shores of Nigeria.

Governor Ortom then condoled with Governor Tambuwal and the people of Sokoto state and prayed God to grant the victims rest and the families they left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.