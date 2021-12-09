Ghana: Seek the Expertise of Architects to Help Construct Durable Houses - Housing Minister Urges Prospective Property Owners

Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing,

Structural defects in many houses in Ghana leading to their collapse could be avoided if the expertise of architects were sought before the construction of the houses.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who disclosed this at the 21st induction ceremony of 33 newly qualified Architects in Accra, said the cost for engaging professional architects far outweighed the disaster that many houses built without professional advice pose to the public and their occupants.

"The cost of hiring a professional Architect may be a little high but the cost of not hiring an architect when there is a disaster is even much higher. So, it is important that we do the right thing," he emphasised.

He said the collapse of many buildings in the country could be traced to the failure of owners not to hire the right qualified professionals for the architectural jobs, adding that engaging registered qualified architects would ensure sustainability, durability and aesthetes of the house.

"Let me also add that you won't lose your investment if you engage professionals," he added.

He, therefore, advised the newly admitted architects to discharge their work with integrity, credibility and professionalism to win the trust of their clients to get more jobs.

"As fresh professionals, you must be extremely bold and exceptional to survive the job market and must always apply the ethics of the profession. Be always guided by integrity, credibility, professionalism, knowledge, and best global practices. Treat and serve your clients with humility and respect and by so doing you will continue to uphold the dignity and guiding principles of this noble profession," he said.

He also implored them to liaise with key actors in the building sector to enable them to adopt best practices in their profession.

Mr Josephine E. M Kpesese, the Principle Assistant Registrar of the Architect Registration Council (ARC), encouraged the newly inducted architects to discharge their duties with a commitment to secure the affection of their clients.

Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Works and Housing