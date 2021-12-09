Ghana: Government Signs Improved Conditions of Service With Ghana Medical Association

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday disclosed that the government had signed new and improved conditions of service with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to boost the morale of the medical doctors and enhance healthcare delivery in the country.

Allowances that are paid to the medical doctors by the government include accommodation, fuel, utility, official vehicle and vehicle maintenance, and security allowance.

These allowances, according to President Akufo-Addo, "are all intended to motivate and boost the morale of our doctors as they work selflessly in improving the quality of life of fellow Ghanaians."

Speaking at the maiden celebration of the National Women Physicians' Day in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said the government was also eagerly working on deprived area incentives for health workers.

The event, which was held on the theme, "Young women, young doctors; our inspiration, our future", was used to honour Dr Susan Barbara Gyankroma Ofori-Atta, the first female Ghanaian doctor and an aunt of President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo extolled the first Ghanaian female doctor and thanked the Medical Women's Association for the honour done her.

Aside from her successful medical career, Dr Ofori-Atta, according to the President was actively involved in issues affecting the country and served in the consultative assembly that drafted the Constitution of the Second Republic.

President Akufo-Addo, who urged medical doctors to be active citizens and bring doctors' perspectives to public issues, said doctors, "cannot afford to be narrow in outlook. You must develop and maintain a healthy interest in civic matters, art, literature, music, the environment, sports, public life, and yes, I want each one of you gathered here to be a Renaissance Woman."

President Akufo-Addo also entreated the female doctors to learn continuously, gain the trust of their patients, and treat all colleague workers in the healthcare delivery chain with respect.

"Just as was demonstrated in the days of Susan Ofori-Atta, your joy and fulfilment should be in the wellbeing of your patients," he said.

The President pledged the government's commitment to work to establish a strong healthcare system of world-class quality to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

The President of the Medical Women's Association of Ghana, Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, said the committee had agreed to honour Dr Susan Ofori-Atta on December 8, her birthday, and that the date, every year would be celebrated as a special day for female doctors.

"Female doctors positively impact Ghana's health system and continue to deliver results in diverse fields of practice," she said and added that the association was mentoring female science students to become medical doctors in future.