Somalia: Security Forces Arrest Al-Shabaab Members in Galkayo

Somali security forces have on Thursday arrested several Shabab fighters in an operation in south Galkayo.

According to the National Intelligence Security Agency (NISA) officials leading the operation, the members were arrested in different areas in Galkayo.

They also stated that security forces carried out a well-planned operation in the town in the past days.

They added that the operation was aimed at ensuring that the remaining militants are out of the city.

Al-Shabab, which has been seeking to topple the government, has continued to restrict the movement of people and control supply routes to most of the recovered areas.

The group still holds control of strongholds in the rural areas of southern and central regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.