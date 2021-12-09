Somalia: Security Forces Arrest Al-Shabaab Members in Galkayo

9 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali security forces have on Thursday arrested several Shabab fighters in an operation in south Galkayo.

According to the National Intelligence Security Agency (NISA) officials leading the operation, the members were arrested in different areas in Galkayo.

They also stated that security forces carried out a well-planned operation in the town in the past days.

They added that the operation was aimed at ensuring that the remaining militants are out of the city.

Al-Shabab, which has been seeking to topple the government, has continued to restrict the movement of people and control supply routes to most of the recovered areas.

The group still holds control of strongholds in the rural areas of southern and central regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X