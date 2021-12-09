South Africa: Parliament Receives a Request for a Motion of No Confidence in President of the Republic

8 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has received a new request from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for a motion of no confidence in the President of the Republic to be conducted by way of a secret ballot.

The ATM's motivation draws parallels with the factors that prevailed in 2017 when the Constitutional Court (Concourt) delivered its judgement on the United Democratic Movement's (UDM's) call for a secret ballot. The Concourt directed that a secret vote becomes necessary where the prevailing atmosphere is 'toxified or highly charged'. The ATM argues, in their submission to the Speaker, that a closed ballot is the only rational possibility in the prevailing circumstances.

Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is applying her mind afresh, to the motivation of the ATM for a secret ballot. She will decide and announce her decision in due course. Last week's Supreme Court of Appeal judgement affirmed the powers of the Speaker to decide the best mode or procedure of voting by Members of the National Assembly, as she deems appropriate, informed by the prevailing context.

