Ghana: New Ebusua Dwarfs Ceokeen to Revive Club

9 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By John Vigah

New Chief Executive of Ebusua Dwarfs, Mr. Anthony Awotwe-Bosumafi, is eager to inject a pizzazz of professional into the Cape Coast-based club and make it more attractive than it used to be.

Dwarfs, who surrendered its premiership status only in the season gone by, have vowed to bounce back "gallantly."

According to the new club's chieftain, regaining their premiership slot is very possible.

"However, we need to put a lot of things in place to be able to achieve that mission," he asserted, adding that the club has to be managed more professionally to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness.

"Basically, Dwarfs is a traditional club - and so over the years, it's been managed more or less traditionally.

"But I guess we need to drive beyond that, put the basics right and all things would naturally fall in place," he stressed.

Mr. Awotwe-Bosumafi, a former board member of the club, said going professionally also means that players have to respect their contracts whilst the club too, abide by the tenets of the contract.

"We are also going to expand our tentacles with regard to youth development as we build a formidably winsome outfit capable of taking on any opposition," he said.

The well-respected football administrator was also optimistic of infusing some dynamism and professionalism into the supporter base.

"We have passionate supporters and we hope to shape them into a much disciplined unit that would be the envy of all."

Dwarfs suffered the drop last season after finishing 16th on the 18-club Ghana Premier League (GPL) table.

