Ghana: Journalists Challenged to Widen Knowledge On Energy Issues

9 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The president of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Roland Affail Monney, has called on journalists to widen their knowledge on energy issues.

According to him, this would give them more insights on the sector and give them an upper hand over issues in the sector.

Mr Monney made the call when he addressed participating journalists at the end of the three-day workshop organised by Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), in collaboration with the GJA, in Accra on Thursday.

The three-day workshop, which was on the theme: 'Ghana's steps into nuclear future,' was aimed at equipping journalists with the requisite skills and needed information to effectively communicate on energy issues.

The GJA President said failure by journalists to obtain adequate information on energy issues in the past caused a lot of confusion as was substantiated by their questions and reportage on issues in the sector.

He said this demonstrated that journalists were oblivious of matters concerning the energy sector.

Mr Monney, therefore, charged journalists to read wide and step up their game in the sector.

He said it was the responsibility of journalists to provide the masses with accurate information, as well as findings that could help better the country.

Mr Monney said this could only be achieved if journalists had enough information and better understanding of the issues.

He, therefore, indicated that the workshop would provide journalists with the opportunity to widen their knowledge on issues relating to energy by asking relevant questions that were in line with issues regarding the sector.

