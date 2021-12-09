Ghana: Captain One Golf Society Gets Support for Invitational Tourney

Industrial consumable suppliers, Servaco PPS, has partnered Captain One Golf Society for their upcoming invitational golf championship at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi in January.

Servaco, therefore, becomes gold sponsor for the championship that prepares golfers across the country.

Managing Director of the company, Mr. Rudolph Martey said they align with Captain One's values and intention of promoting and developing golf among the disadvantaged, especially orphans.

He said many perceive golf to be a game for the elite, therefore they were glad to see Captain One Golf Society try to break that myth.

President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah on behalf of the members of the society thanked Servaco PPS for believing in them and coming on board as partners for the development of the sport at the grassroots level.

He explained that the Kids Project helps the professional golfers in the society to teach kids the basic rudiments of the game and added that the adopted orphanages of the club would also engage in mini tournaments to prepare them for their golfing career.

He called on more professional golfers to come on board to train the kids and also made a passionate appeal to corporate bodies to join hands in giving these kids hope for the future.

The fifth major tournament which is scheduled to take place at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi will tee-off on Saturday, January 22, 2022.