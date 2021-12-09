Ghana: KOICA to Enhance Technical, Vocational Education in Ghana - Country Director

Kumasi — The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) of the government of South Korea has stressed its determination to enhance technical, vocational education and training in the country.

According to the country Director of KOICA, Ghana Office, Moo Heon Kong, COVID-19 nearly halted their physical volunteer activities more than a year ago, "but we are back with even more zeal to pick off from where we left".

KOICA, he said, had introduced the Hybrid Volunteer Programme comprising six months E-volunteering and six months of face-to-face volunteering, "and it is our hope to dispatch more volunteers to serve in the areas of health, education, agriculture, vocational and technical education in the country".

He disclosed this when KOICA, through its flagship programme, World Friend Korea (WFK), donated safety equipment and items valued at $25,000.00 to the Kumasi Vocational Training Institute (KVTI), on Monday.

Speaking under the theme: "Improving Safety of Vocational Education Environment at KVTI Project", Mr Kong said the presentation of the equipment and items aimed at improving sustainable health and safety systems within KVTI, create safety awareness culture among trainees, staff and artisans while ensuring sustainability.

He believed KVTI would have a well organised health and safety programmes that would reduce the number of injuries, illnesses in the institute and general well-being of staff, learners/trainees, and artisans within Suame Magazine in Kumasi.

The Country Director observed that there was the need, in these hard times, for the safety of volunteers and all in the country, and expressed confidence that Ghana would ensure effective partnership towards achieving their goal.

Aside the donation, KOICA officials, staff, instructors and students of the school, embarked on a safety campaign at Suame Magazine to create awareness and educate artisans within the enclave to consider safety as first priority to saving their lives and properties.

The equipment and items included 100 hard safety helmet,100 safety goggles 3M, 100 steel toe safety boots UK Voltz, 100 mechanical hand gloves, 96 safety signs, 50 safety ear muff 3M and 10 heat detectors.

Mr Richard Addo-Gyamfi, Manager, KVTI, was full of praise for KOICA for the equipment and items saying, "KOICA wants us to improve safety environment of workplace through safety education, PPEs and fire facilities".

He pledged the equipment and items would be put to good use for the benefit of all that are due.

KVTI is located at the Suame Magazine industrial area which is made up of clusters of artisans engaged in mainly vehicular repairs and metal works with a population of about 200,000.

Mr Addo-Gyamfi believed that about 12,000 artisans would be reached with information and education materials such as fliers, safety signs, symbols, in line with the safety campaign awareness creation.