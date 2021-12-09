Ghana: Torgah Wins 2021 Gold Fields PGA Tourney

Vincent Torgah has won the 2021 Gold Fields PGA Championship for the third time after scoring a record -20 over four days.

Torgah added to the 2014 and 2016 Gold Fields PGA Championships.

The Center of the World Golf Club player played -9 to in the first round.

He continued with -4, level par, and -7 to wrap up a total Standard Scratch Score of 268 over four days to win the enviable trophy.

Last year's winner Luck Ayisah came second following an impressive turnaround from round three as he recorded +1, -1 -1, and -2 with a total score of 285.

Emos Koblah piled up much pressure on Vincent Torgah in the initial stages of the competition but that was not enough to knock Torgah off the leader board, slipping further to finish third with -3, -1, +3, and +1 totaling 290.

Owusu Bonsu Maxwell of Royal Golf Club and Chibvuri Biggie completed the fourth and fifth finishing with 290 and 293 respectively.

A cheque for GH¢40,000.00 was presented to the winner Torgah.

Mr. Amponsah Quining received GH¢20,000 Amponsah Quining for 'Hole-in-One' while the Seniors winner took home GH¢10,000.00.

In the Seniors category, Robert K. Degbe finished first with a total score of 228, followed by Akwasi Prempeh with 235 and James Larry and Dawuda Mahama in joint third 237 above Charles Chichi who completed the top five with 242.

General Manager for Damang Gold Fields, Mr. Michiel Van Der Merwe said they were excited to host a successful event and promised to work harder to bring in the foreigners next year.

MR. Alfred Baku, Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa lauded Vincent Torgah and urged other golfers to challenge him next year.