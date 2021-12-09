Ghana: 'Aduana Stars Wield Best Attacking Threat'

The Communication Director for Aduana Stars Football Club, Mr. Evans Oppong believes Aduana Stars have the best attacking trio in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

According to him, the calibre of attackers in Aduana this season was the best so far, making them strong candidates to win the competition.

"With what we have seen so far this season with the performance of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Yahaya Mohammed and Bright Adjei, Aduana Stars are the favourites for 2021/22 league season."

He said the trio of Yahaya Mohammed, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Bright Adjei have proven this season that they will be a force to reckon with having banged in eight goals between them after six matches.

"Aduana's attacking option looks promising; if they continue this way, scoring week after week, then Aduana Stars would likely win the current season despite the underdog status from the beginning."

Mr. Oppong explained that Aduana Stars' poor start resulted in a decision to make swift recruitment of seven new players to beef up the squad.

"It no doubt affected our play because a number of our players were not used to each other. Now they have become very familiar with each other and are beginning to churn out the results.

Mr. Oppong said Aduana Stars look poised to beat Great Olympics on Saturday in their match week seven clash at Dormaa.

"Last season Olympics led by their captain Gladson Awako came to Dormaa to give us a very tough game but he is not available anymore for them.

"That notwithstanding, we cannot underrate Olympics because they have a very experienced coach, Annor Walker who can guide the team to pull the nut from a blazing fire.