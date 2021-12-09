Tunisia: Covid-19 - Third Vaccine Doses Increase Immunity Against Omicron (Professor)

9 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Scientific studies across the world proved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine increases immunity against Omicron strain, immunology professor at Institut Pasteur in Tunis Samar Samoud told TAP on Thursday.

A scientific study published on December 7, she said, showed immunity against Omicron is thirty-five times higher after a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Tests were carried out on fully vaccinated people (two doses) and people who contracted the virus and were double-jabbed to assess their immunity against Omicron. Waning immunity was observed, she said.

Samoud called for pushing protection in Tunisia against this variant and all strains with booster shots. The rate of vaccination with extra shots does not exceed 4.3% in the country, she added.

A second study released December provided evidence people who were infected with the virus are vulnerable to Omicron. This strain, scientists said, would not be more dangerous than others.

The Omicron variant will become dominant within months, said the professor. .Delta now accounts for most cases across the globe with major waves in Europe and elsewhere.

