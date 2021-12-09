Tunisia: APIA - Approved Investments in First Ten Months of 2021 Amount to 391. 9 MD

Tunis/Tunisia — Approved investments in the first ten months of 2021 amounted to 391. 9 million dinars (MD) with 2,562 operations, the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (French: APIA).said in its November newsletter. Respective rises of 11% and 18. 4% in the volume and value of operations were reported in comparison with the same period in 2020.

Private agricultural investments posted a 31.2% drop in volume and 29.5% in value compared to the 2016/2020 developoment plan.

Approved investments were subsidised to the tune of 117.1 MD, that is 29.9% of the volume of approved investments, against 96.7 MD in the same period last year.