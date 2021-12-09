Nigeria: Noise Pollution - Abuja Environment Agency Reads Riot Act to Parks, Gardens, Others

Abuja — The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) yesterday expressed concern over the incessant noise pollution from event centres, parks, gardens and other facilities across the Federal Capital City.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, he said the board of the agency had been receiving series of complaints by some residents on issue of noise pollution in their areas which had affected their health condition.

He said that the nuisance of noise pollution contravened both the national regulations on acceptable noise levels and provisions of AEPB Act no 10 of 1997 which forbids making noise in any way that it will disturb the neighborhood.

According to him, he warned that going forward, any event centre, park, garden and other person or bodies found culpable shall be guilty of noise pollution as stipulated under the law.

The AEPB director explained that the board had already been sensitising the owners of such facilities as well as stakeholders on noise regulations to avoid been sanctioned.

He added that the agency would not hesitate to prosecute any offender.

He told THISDAY: "Before now AEPB has made arrests and charged as culprits on noise pollution to court and the Board will not relent in putting this public disturbance to end because this the nation's capital where laws must be obeyed also stressed the need for residents to always report cases of noise pollution in their areas to AEPB for necessary action.

While reiterating the commitment of AEPB towards bringing sanity to environmental related matters, Ojo called for the support of all stakeholders towards realizing the mandates of AEPB in making Federal Capital City worthy of emulation by other countries.