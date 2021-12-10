Nigeria: Scam Alert! Nigerian Breweries Not Offering N100,000 in 75th Anniversary Competition

9 December 2021
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

A message circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook claims Nigerian Breweries has launched a competition to celebrate its 75th birthday, giving away N100,000.

The brewing company, incorporated in 1946, is the country's largest.

"Nigerian Breweries Plc 75th anniversary celebration! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get N100,000," the message reads.

The message includes a link to a website where people can, it claims, enter the competition.

But is the offer for real?

Phishing website

The competition site has a .cn domain, indicating that it is run from China. It has no link to Nigerian Breweries' official site. And some web browsers warn that it is a suspected phishing site.

Nigerian Breweries has issued a disclaimer notice, posted on Facebook and Instagram, that the competition is a scam.

"Please note that this is a SCAM and not from Nigerian Breweries Plc," the notice reads. "Members of the public are advised not to participate and kindly disregard. We are not currently running any online questionnaire or promotion for our anniversary, whether online or otherwise."

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X