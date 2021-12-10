Nigeria: Scam Alert! Nigerian Breweries Not Offering N100,000 in 75th Anniversary Competition

A message circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook claims Nigerian Breweries has launched a competition to celebrate its 75th birthday, giving away N100,000.

The brewing company, incorporated in 1946, is the country's largest.

"Nigerian Breweries Plc 75th anniversary celebration! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get N100,000," the message reads.

The message includes a link to a website where people can, it claims, enter the competition.

But is the offer for real?

Phishing website

The competition site has a .cn domain, indicating that it is run from China. It has no link to Nigerian Breweries' official site. And some web browsers warn that it is a suspected phishing site.

Nigerian Breweries has issued a disclaimer notice, posted on Facebook and Instagram, that the competition is a scam.

"Please note that this is a SCAM and not from Nigerian Breweries Plc," the notice reads. "Members of the public are advised not to participate and kindly disregard. We are not currently running any online questionnaire or promotion for our anniversary, whether online or otherwise."