Nigeria: Gunshots As Hunters Nab 'Kidnappers' in Kogi Forest

9 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

SUB: Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested at their hideout near Ossra-Irekpeni communities along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway....

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested at their hideout near Ossra-Irekpeni communities along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway.

One of the local hunters who carried out the operation told Daily Trust that there was an exchange of gunfire.

He said the hunters alongside the chairman of Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi, Joseph Samuel Omuya, stormed the forest based on a tip-off, late Wednesday.

The source said while combing the forest, the kidnappers opened fire and the hunters returned fire for fire.

"We immediately engaged them in shootout and three of the kidnappers were arrested," he said.

According to him, some other gang members escaped with with bullets wounds while those arrested have been handed over to security operatives in Lokoja, the state capital.

The chairman of Adavi local government confirmed the arrest of three kidnappers, saying he led the operation.

He said the kidnappers were among the gangs that have been terrorising residents and travellers along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja highway.

"One of the kidnappers have confessed about their mode of operation, the nature of sophisticated weapons they use, and listed the names of other gang members," he said.

The chairman, while commending the the local hunters for their efforts and determination in discharging their duties, urged villagers residing in the area to be security-conscious and provide useful information to the appropriate security agents.

The spokesman of the Kogi state police command, DSP Williams Ovye Aya, did not pick calls or reply text message sent over the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X