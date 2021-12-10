Nigeria: Bandits Gun Down Worshippers Inside Another Mosque in Niger

9 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minna

At least 15 worshippers were killed while dozens sustained injuries in an attack on a mosque in Ba'are village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attackers reportedly struck when villagers were performing their early morning prayers.

A source said those who sustained injuries have been taken to the Kontagora General Hospital for treatment.

The Niger state Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident, said no fewer than 9 people were killed in the attack.

"Niger state police command has already drafted security personnel to the affected area to further safeguard lives and properties in that community," he said.

He stressed that security agencies would continue to discharge their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of Nigerlites and Nigerians while calling for credible intelligence from public.

The attack comes less than two months after bandits gunned down 18 worshippers from a mosque in the same local government.

The attack took place in Mazakuka village in Mashegu local government area on October 26, 2021.

