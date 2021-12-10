Nigeria: WFP Targets 40,000 IDPs for Livelihood Intervention in Yobe Next Year

In his remarks, the Head of Damaturu Office of WFP, Agbessi Amewoa, said the programme is run based on funding and contributions from donor countries and agencies.

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations plans to provide livelihood and food supplies to over 40,000 households in Yobe State in the year 2022.

The Head of Programme of WFP in Yobe State, Anitha Narahari, disclosed this at the launching of the 2021 Livelihood Support and Market Linkages to Internally Displaced People (IPDs) in the state.

"For the year 2022, WFP would be targeting a total of more than 40,000 IDPs and vulnerable people in Yobe State alone for livelihood and food interventions. This is an increase from 2021 where our target was 35,000 people. Our goal is to make sure that the most vulnerable who are affected by the conflict some succor through food supply and livelihood interventions," she said.

Mrs Narahari said most of the food supplies are being carried out in the hinterlands and the remotest areas of the state where the most vulnerable are affected.

She said WFP would not stop food supplies to the vulnerable but will continue in that spirit even as the organization has already planned for sustained supplies next year.

In his remarks, the Head of Damaturu Office of WFP, Agbessi Amewoa, said the programme is run based on funding and contributions from donor countries and agencies.

"The level of intervention could rise or fall depending on the contributions that we receive from donor countries. Sometimes, we can budget for instance, the over 40,000 households that we are planning for 2022 could be more if we get more funding," Mr Amewoa said.

The highlight of the event was the exhibition of livelihood items produced by beneficiary IDPs trained by Cooperazione Internazionale(COOPI), Center for Community Development and Research Network(CCRDN) with support from WFP.

Ms Narahari, while presenting the beneficiaries to the Yobe State Government, described the programme as one of the most impactful by WFP.

The Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Mohammed Goje, who represented the state government at the event, described WFP as one of the most important partners of the government.

He said training IDPs in livelihoods is the best form of recovery a displaced person could get, especially those who have suffered from the decade-long Boko Haram crisis.

Mr Goje donated a sewing machine to one of the beneficiaries who was trained in tailoring.