Nigeria: Katsina Govt Restores Mobile Telecommunications Network

9 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Katsina State government imposed the telecoms services ban three months ago as part of measures to contain insecurity

The Katsina State government has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunications network service in the state.

The state government had imposed the ban three months ago as part of measures to contain insecurity.

Frontline local government areas that included: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malunfashi were all disconnected from the telecoms network.

In a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Masari on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina, said relative peace was being witnessed in the areas.

"As I speak to you, networks have been restored in some local government areas."

A statement is expected to be released by the state government soon, he said.

On Monday, the state government also directed the review of selling of domestic animals in weekly markets.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said Mr Masari had directed that smaller animals such as goats and sheep should not be affected by the containment order.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X