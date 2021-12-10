Nigeria: Katsina Govt Restores Mobile Telecommunications Network

Katsina State government imposed the telecoms services ban three months ago as part of measures to contain insecurity

The Katsina State government has lifted the ban on mobile telecommunications network service in the state.

The state government had imposed the ban three months ago as part of measures to contain insecurity.

Frontline local government areas that included: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dutsin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Bakori, Danja and Malunfashi were all disconnected from the telecoms network.

In a phone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Masari on security matters, Ibrahim Katsina, said relative peace was being witnessed in the areas.

"As I speak to you, networks have been restored in some local government areas."

A statement is expected to be released by the state government soon, he said.

On Monday, the state government also directed the review of selling of domestic animals in weekly markets.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said Mr Masari had directed that smaller animals such as goats and sheep should not be affected by the containment order.