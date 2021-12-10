Nigeria: Five Die of Cholera Outbreak in Bayelsa

9 December 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the outbreak.

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed the outbreak of cholera in Ofoni, a coastline settlement in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Pabara Igwele, the commissioner for health in the state, who confirmed this on Thursday in Yenagoa, said that five persons had so far died of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that at least 22 cases of cholera have so far been reported in the area.

"We have received a report of an outbreak of cholera in one of our communities, Ofoni to be precise, in Sagbama Local Government Area.

"Samples have been taken and tests confirmed that we have about 22 line listed cases already and we have lost five persons.

"It is an emergency situation that needs emergency response. The ministry has set up a rapid response team to move into the Ofoni community.

"I spoke with the Country Representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) for some support and we are hoping that in the next 24 hours we will be getting support from the WHO and UNICEF," the commissioner said.

He urged the people of the community to be mindful of the source of their water since cholera is a water borne disease.

"For now, I know it is quite worrisome. Within the next 24 hours, we will be able to handle and curb the situation to prevent further spread of the bacteria," Mr Igwele said.

(NAN)

