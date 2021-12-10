Nigeria Drops From Top 10 Preferred Investment Destinations, Govt Blames Insecurity

9 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The federal government has blamed the prevailing insecurity in the country for the nation's fall from the top 10 of preferred investment destinations in Africa.

A report emerged this week showing that Nigeria dropped to 14 as Egypt continues to top Africa's investment destinations in a ranking carried out by RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited.

Reacting to the development Thursday at a news briefing at the State House, Abuja, Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said several factors including the level of insecurity were responsible for the drop in Nigeria's rating.

Commenting on what is responsible for the fall, the Minister said: "the reasons for that are various, the major line being the security problem that we have in the country.

"You are well aware, the federal government is making every effort to resolve the security problem so that we will go back to the position of being the preferred investment destination".

Details Later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X