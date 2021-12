The Kenyan fintech Kwara was launched in 2019 to help credit unions (savings and credit cooperatives societies, SACCOs) in the East African country shift to digital platforms by providing them with its proprietary Back-end-as-a-service (BaaS) software.

The startup's trajectory has been steep, as its clientele shot up from two to 50 in just over two years. This is as it became clearer to the country's cooperative credit-unions that they needed more technology to remain competitive.