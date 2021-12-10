Nigeria: Gunmen Break Into Abuja Homes, Abduct Residents, Kill Housewife

9 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A housewife simply identified as Salamatu was shot dead when kidnappers stormed Piri community in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

At least eight residents were reportedly abducted in the incident which happened between Tuesday and Wednesday.

A resident, Yakubu Saidu, said the kidnappers first invaded two houses and whisked away two persons amidst sporadic gunshots.

He the kidnappers targetted a car dealer identified as Sadauna but since they could not get him, they went away with two of his brothers, on Tuesday night.

They were said to have retuned to the community on Wednesday when Salamatu was killed.

The deceased, who was the senior wife of Yusuf Maigunwa, a Yam dealer in Kwali, attempted to escape through the back door when she was shot dead.

"The husband of the deceased woman was at home when the kidnappers came, but they couldn't locate where he was hiding, as they whisked away his second wife and two others inside the house," he said.

He said some gangs of the kidnappers, who positioned themselves at strategic places within the community, invaded two houses and whisked away three residents.

He said the late woman have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, neither picked calls nor reply to text messages sent to her to confirm the incident.

